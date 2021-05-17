Touch of Health Medical Center
Touch of Health Medical Center is a modern and well-equipped medical center. We focus on personal injury care. Our doctors are highly-qualified professionals who are well-known in the medical field. We provide full diagnostic, medical treatment and physical therapy for different types of injuries, including car accident related traumas, sport and work related injuries, slip & fall injuries.
We care about our patients and we are ready to help at any time. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care
- Pain management
- Surgical treatment using the most up-to-date techniques;
- Endoprosthetics of joints;
- Arthroscopy of a hip, ankle, knee, elbow, wrist joints, shoulder.
- We are the best at treating auto accident injuries
Our doctors have many years of practice with these types of injuries. If you are injured in a car accident, it is essential to be examined and diagnosed by experienced professionals. In our center we fully evaluate your condition and find out if there are any fractures, dislocations, soft tissue damages etc. . We are ready to offer full treatment, therapy, rehabilitation and diagnostic programs for muscle and bone injuries such as:
- Different types of sprains
- Whiplash
- Disk bulges
- Herniations
- Shoulder and knee pain
- Neck and back pain
- Our doctors will quickly find a source of pain and will treat it accordingly
As we are also an orthopedic center, we offer high quality orthopedic and rehabilitation services. We are proud to be one of the biggest and most professional orthopedic centers in Orlando. For a better recovery, our physicians will recommend you certain strengthening exercises and physical therapy precisely for your health condition. Touch of Health is a highly qualified clinic where we deal with all types of injuries. If you are looking for an orthopedic center near you visit our clinic. We promise to make your life pain-free again.
